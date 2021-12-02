Child hurt, dog killed in serious crash, police say

Metro police investigating serious crash near Carey & MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a serious crash involving a juvenile in North Las Vegas Thursday.

Police say a call came in shortly after 5 p.m. for a male juvenile and his dog were jaywalking across MLK near Helen Avenue. The pair were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on MLK.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The dog died on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene.

North and southbound lanes of MLK are currently closed as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.