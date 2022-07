LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say a two-year-old toddler was killed after being run over in a driveway.

It happened Friday just before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of Ashby Field near Centennial and Aliante in the Allen Manor gated community.

Police say the toddler was taken to UMC and pronounced dead.

At this time the incident appears to be accidental, according to police.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.