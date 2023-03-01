LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police said a child found both of his parents dead at home near MLK and Carey on Tuesday.

Both adults had apparent gunshot wounds when they were found at the home in the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue, police stated.

The names of the two adults as well as the cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

No other information is expected to be released at this time so as to not interfere with the integrity of the investigation, police added.