LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police is investigating a crash in which a child was killed. According to officers, around 6:40 p.m., a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot of the Boulder Pine Apartment complex.

The complex is located at 4375 Boulder Highway near Boulder and Desert Inn. The child was taken to a nearby hospital, where they died.

No other details were released. Metro Police are still at the scene investigating, so please avoid the area.