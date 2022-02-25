NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police (NLVPD) are investigating the death of a teen Wednesday night that might be connected to fentanyl laced pills.
According to police, they were called to Dignity Health Hospital at 11 p.m. Wednesday about a 15-year-old who died. On Thursday, Clark County School District police informed NLVPD about two more students who were ill, possibly from pills laced with fentanyl.
An 8 News Now I-Team source confirms the teen who died and other children overdosed at Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas near Gowan and Commerce.
