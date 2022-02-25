NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police (NLVPD) are investigating the death of a teen Wednesday night that might be connected to fentanyl laced pills.

According to police, they were called to Dignity Health Hospital at 11 p.m. Wednesday about a 15-year-old who died. On Thursday, Clark County School District police informed NLVPD about two more students who were ill, possibly from pills laced with fentanyl.

Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas. (Photo: KLAS)

An 8 News Now I-Team source confirms the teen who died and other children overdosed at Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas near Gowan and Commerce.

This is a breaking story and this article will be updated as needed.