Child claims ‘repeated sexual assault’ by teenage resident at psychiatric treatment facility in Nye County

AMARGOSA VALLEY, Nev (KLAS) — Battle Born Injury Lawyers have been retained by a juvenile in Nye County who is alleging that he was sexually assaulted at a psychiatric treatment facility. The alleged “repeated sexual assaults” occurred at the “Never Give Up Youth Healing Center” in Amargosa Valley.

According to the court documents obtained by 8 News Now, the victim, who was 11 years old at the time of the alleged incidents, is claiming that he was sexually assaulted by another resident of the facility beginning in July of 2019. The alleged suspect is said to have been 16 years old at the time of the incidents.

On line 18 of the complaint, there is also mention of a separate incident with an employee of the facility in September of 2019. In that incident, the victim was physically abused by the employee, which resulted in the employee’s termination.

For a look at the full complaint, click the link below:

In the documents, it is mentioned that the victim is a child who has been diagnosed with ODD, ADHD, EMD, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The complaint seeks compensation from the facility, claiming the facility is liable for what happened. The plaintiff is looking to receive more than $30,000 in damages.