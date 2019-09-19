Chik-fil-A opening at Golden Nugget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Golden Nugget Las Vegas confirmed a new restaurant will be calling their Hotel & Casino home. Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors, hopefully soon.

On the Golden Nugget Facebook Page, the goal is for the restaurant to open up sometime this winter. And, of course, they confirmed the business will not be open on Sunday, on par with the company policy.

We’ve got some news….. can you guess what popular restaurant is coming to Golden Nugget Las Vegas? 🚫🐄 Posted by Golden Nugget Las Vegas on Wednesday, September 18, 2019

There’s no word where the business will be located inside the establishment, but according to the Facebook page, they “have a nice little area planned.” Chick-fil-a will not be replacing any other businesses in the Golden Nugget.