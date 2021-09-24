Chicken consumers can file claims in $181M settlement for overcharged chicken purchases in past years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anyone who purchased chicken from 2009 through 2020 is eligible to file an online claim for payment from a $181 million settlement being paid by several chicken processors who settled a class-action lawsuit that alleged price-fixing.

Aside from purchasing either fresh or frozen chicken (excluding halal, kosher, free-range, or organic) during the above-mentioned time period, a claimant must be from one of 24 states or Washington D.C. (Nevada is among the states listed).

You can fill out a claim form on Overchargedforchicken.com or print it out and mail it in. The form asks for general contact information, how many packages of chicken you purchased monthly, and a monthly estimate of what that chicken cost you.

It’s not known how much consumers can expect to recover from the settlement. It will all depend on the number of claimants. The money will be distributed to consumers after the legal fees are paid.