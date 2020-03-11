Chick-fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce

Live Now
Courtesy: Chick-Fil-A

(CNN) — Fans of Chick-Fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by. In April, bottles of Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores.

It will be sold at Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores in the Sunshine State.

A 16-ounce bottle will cost $3.49. All proceeds will go to Chick-Fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-Fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

