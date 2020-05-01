Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell offer meal kits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a way to make some money right now, many restaurants are offering meal kits.

Chick- fil-A is selling a chicken parmesan kit for two that sells for $15. It can be delivered or ordered at the drive-thru.

The kit includes two breaded fillets, marinara sauce, cheese and a side of creamy garlic and lemon pasta. Customers can swap out the breaded chicken for grilled or spicy chicken. The meal kits go on sale May 4.

Taco Bell is also offering a meal kit designed to feed the family. The meal kit starts selling May 1 and feeds six people.

It comes with eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, six ounces of tortilla chips, meat and condiments. The kits costs $25.