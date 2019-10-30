Chick-fil-A opening date announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-A fans listen up! The opening date has finally been announced for the newest location at the Golden Nugget on Fremont Street.

You can get your favorite chicken sandwiches starting December 2 of this year. The location will be open from 6 am to 10 pm from Monday through Thursday and 6 am to 11 pm Friday through Saturday. Of course, the location will be closed on Sunday.

You can find the new Chick-fil-A inside the Carson Tower of the Golden Nugget. The restaurant will have seating for 62 guests at a time.

