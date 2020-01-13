Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets, introduces new side

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-A is starting the new year with a couple of surprises for guests. Download the Chick-fil-A mobile app on your phone, place an order and you will receive a free eight-count order of classic Chick-fil-A nuggets.

This is a limited offer that can be redeemed through the end of the month.

The giveaway, Chick-fil-A says, is a thank you to the millions of customers who use the app to place or pay for orders inside the restaurant, through the drive-thru, or via the new Dine-In Mobile Ordering platform.

Another surprise from the chain is a new side on the menu. The company is releasing the new ‘Kale Crunch’ side nationwide. It can be substituted for waffle fries to complete a meal, with no additional charge.