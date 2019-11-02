Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for new location inside Golden Nugget

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-a just recently announced that they will be opening a new location inside the Golden Nugget Las Vegas, but now they need more hands.

The chain is looking to hire before the new location opens in December. Chick-fil-a is inviting candidates to attend their job fairs on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Monday, Nov. 7.

They will be held on the Carson Tower Convention Level at Golden Nugget Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Some open positions include an assistant manager, kitchen team members, and guest services team members.

For more information, visit here or call (702) 386-8395.