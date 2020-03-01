Chick-fil-A hiring for new Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chick-fil-A is looking to hire new team members before opening their new location in the Las Vegas valley.

The chicken chain’s new store will be located on the corner of Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard. It will open on April 2.

“If you enjoy cooking and would like the opportunity to work in a positive and rewarding work environment, we believe this is the place for you!” Chick-fil-A stated on their Sahara and I-15 Facebook page.

The store plans on hiring for both daytime and evening shifts, as well as part-time and full-time positions.

If you are interested in applying, click here.