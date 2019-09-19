Chick-fil-A coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A certain fast-food chain known for its waffle fries and chicken sandwiches is about to open its first store in downtown Las Vegas. The Golden Nugget tweeted a Chick-fil-A restaurant is now under construction inside the property. It’s expected to open this winter.

We’ve got some news….. can you guess what popular restaurant is coming to Golden Nugget Las Vegas? 🚫🐄#comingsoon #lasvegas #vegas @chickfila 😍 pic.twitter.com/XUMrDtvUii — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) September 18, 2019

Chick-fil-A is also building its first location on the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood. Chick-fil-A says even though Vegas is a 24-hour town these locations will keep the company tradition of being closed on Sundays.