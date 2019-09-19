Chick-fil-A coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A certain fast-food chain known for its waffle fries and chicken sandwiches is about to open its first store in downtown Las Vegas. The Golden Nugget tweeted a Chick-fil-A restaurant is now under construction inside the property. It’s expected to open this winter.
Chick-fil-A is also building its first location on the Las Vegas Strip at Planet Hollywood. Chick-fil-A says even though Vegas is a 24-hour town these locations will keep the company tradition of being closed on Sundays.