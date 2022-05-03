LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local non-profit built on bringing more bilingual and bicultural services to the public had its grand opening on Tuesday.

Chicanos Por La Causa opened it’s doors at its new Las Vegas office and Minority Business Development Agency center.

The new office will provide training and resources with programs in education, health and human services.

Housing and economic development support such as HUD certified counseling services and SBA business lending programs will also be offered at the center.

Chicanos Por La Causa Grand Opening (Credit: BrainTrust)

Among those in attendance to celebrate the grand opening, were Congressman Steven Horsford, and U.S. Representative Congresswoman Dina Titus.