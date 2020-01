FILE- In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo an American Airlines flight arrives at O’Hare airport in Chicago. Summer will be here soon, so it’s a good time to start planning that vacation trip. Experts have plenty of tips for saving money on flights, lodging and other expenses. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(CNN) — More than 950 flights have been canceled at O’Hare Airport as Chicago braces for a winter storm. The storm could drop more than half a foot of snow in some parts of the region.

Ice has started forming on roads in some of the city’s suburbs. Lake Michigan is also in danger of flooding if enough precipitation falls.

Chicago is under a winter storm watch until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Midway Airport is also canceling flights.