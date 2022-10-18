LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have taken a man into custody ending a standoff that closed Cheyenne Avenue to traffic in the northeast valley.

According to Metro police, there was a report around 8:16 a.m. of a suspected drunk driver in a semi-truck on Cheyenne. Officers located the truck and said the driver was refusing to exit the truck.

The driver was taken into custody just before 2 p.m., according to Metro’s Twitter account.

Cheyenne was closed to traffic from Lamb Boulevard to Walnut Road.