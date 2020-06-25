Cheyenne roadwork scheduled overnight for June 29-July 2

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic on a section of Cheyenne Avenue near I-15 will be reduced to one lane in each direction overnight from June 29-July 2 in North Las Vegas.

Paving work on Cheyenne between Losee Road and Berg Street is scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

The Nevada Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone. Take alternate routes if possible.

For more information, visit nvroads.com or call 511. NDOT works with the WAZE app to advise drivers of delays.

