Cheyenne pedestrian crossing project to disrupt traffic starting Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Construction on a safer crossing for pedestrians will begin Monday at Cheyenne Avenue and North Mary Dee Avenue in North Las Vegas.

The intersection is just east of Cheyenne and Civic Center Drive on the east side of Interstate 15.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is installing a new mid-block pedestrian crosswalk with an overhead rectangular rapid flashing beacon.

During construction, which will continue through Sept. 1, travel restrictions will be in place. Although the closures will be 24/7, at least two travel lanes will always remain open throughout the project.

NDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible.