LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brief lockdown took place at Cheyenne High School on Monday, according to school administrators.

Anthony Nunez the principal at the school sent an email to parents informing them of an incident.

The lockdown was due to an altercation involving several students, Nunez stated in the email.

School administration and staff immediately worked to diffuse the situation, he added.

No other information was released by the school.