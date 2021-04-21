Chevron stations across Las Vegas valley report gas shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you are running low on gas you want to be able to fill up as soon as possible, but now, the issue is several Chevron costumers feel like they are wasting gas just trying to find gas.

If you have not noticed a pump out of service at the Chevron you frequent, you may come across one soon.

It is an ongoing issue Tyler Kruzich with Chevron says they started noticing over the weekend.

“We do have a very loyal base of customers in the Las Vegas area, so we are taking this very seriously,” said Kruzich — External Affairs Advisor for Chevron.

And their loyal customers like the fuel Chevron provides, which makes things harder when they come across a yellow tag that says “out of service.”

“I work all day and there’s already traffic because Vegas is busy it just takes time out of my day to go five blocks down to another Chevron,” said Las Vegan Makenna Woodstolk. “It’s just frustrating as a civilian that has to go find gas and actually likes Chevron.”

There could be several reasons why there is a gas shortage at Chevron. The directors tell 8 News Now it is because a lot of places have lifted their covid restrictions, and a lot more people are getting back on the road.

“We are also seeing some challenges on the logistics side the lack of ability to put product in pipelines coming from California,” Kruzich said.

With no end in sight, drivers want answers.

“It is just that when you get there you are ready to go so you get there and there are no pumps,” said local David Singletary.

There is no word when the issue will be resolved, but Chevron is working to get the gas supply moving again.

Drivers are only experiencing the problem with Chevron. Gas Buddy also reports the demand for gas has increased, which plays a part in cost for gas.

Right now, the average price of gas in the Las Vegas area is $3.46 a gallon for regular, up $1 from a year ago.

The lowest gas prices can be found at: