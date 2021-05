NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Cherrywood Fire has burned an estimated 1,700-2,200 acres in the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS). It’s located in the northern corner of the site, according to a tweet from NNSS.

Containment is currently at 30%.

Air and ground support continues today on the Cherrywood Fire in the northern corner of the Site. The fire’s estimated burn area is between 1,700-2,200 acres, and the estimated containment of the fire remains at approximately 30 percent. #NNSSEVENT — NNSS (@NNSANevada) May 19, 2021

The Bureau of Land Management says the fire was discovered around 4:59 p.m. on Monday. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Update: BLM assets are on-scene to provide air and ground support to the Cherrywood Fire at the Site. #NNSSEVENT pic.twitter.com/mTjx1i0ghB — NNSS (@NNSANevada) May 19, 2021

8 News Now viewer Martin Diamond sent us a photo of a massive smoke plume seen east of Amargosa Valley.