Chef Marc Marrone creates special menu for public cannabis dinner on Paiute tribal lands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chef Marc Marrone has created quite the menu for what’s believed to be the first public cannabis dinner in Nevada. The delectable lineup was crafted especially for Lowell Herb Co.’s Pop-Up Cafe, which will be located on Paiute tribal lands.

The four-course dinner will take place during the Marijuana Business Conference and Expo, with two seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. If you’d like to take part in the festivities, tickets are $150 apiece.

“While I don’t see myself pursuing the role of ‘cannabis chef’ or anything like it, I think it’s an opportunity to show that good food belongs in all settings,” said Chef Marrone. “It’s an honor to take part in something historic.”

The menu is subject to change, but here’s a little preview of what’s to come:

Course 1: Royale Arancini with cheese – Cippolini risotto, Angus beef, artisanal cheese, pickles, special sauce

Baby Gem Salad – Gem lettuces, Thai vinaigrette, pomelo, heirloom tomato, pickled shallots

Mandarin-glazed Short ribs – Jalapeño pomme puree, black pepper crumble, fresh mandarin, mache

Caramel Budino – Snickerdoodle cookie, sweet cream

It’s important to note this is a one-off event for Chef Marrone. There is not an ongoing relationship between him and the Lowell Herb Co. or Paiute Tribe.

For tickets and more information, please visit the event website.