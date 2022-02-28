LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of Las Vegas’s top chefs is joining the effort to help Ukrainian refugees. Jose Andres is stepping up again.

His World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization arrived at the Polish border to assist with the refugee crisis. It’s estimated nearly 300,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia invaded.

He said he wants to make sure no one goes hungry.

Last year, Andres was a recipient of Jeff Bezo’s Courage and Civility Award which came with $100 million. He said he is committing support from that award to this effort.

Andres has multiple high-end restaurants including some on the Las Vegas Strip.