Chef Dan Coughlin’s 8 East restaurant to open at Circa Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Chef Dan Coughlin will open his highly anticipated pan-Asian eatery 8 East at Circa Resort & Casino two months ahead of schedule on October 28.

Inspired by metropolitan Asian food markets, the dining destination will span Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Thai dishes in a hip, high-energy atmosphere punctuated by great music and rare spirits.

“We’ve been working on 8 East’s menu and concept for the past two years, and I couldn’t be more excited to finally introduce it to everyone,” said Coughlin. “When you come to 8 East, you’ll taste a collection of ideas and ingredients I gathered in my travels through Asia that I’ve been testing non-stop over the past several months. 8 East is going to be all about friends, family, and fun, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone next month.”

A key player in sparking the Downtown food movement with hotspot Le Thai, Coughlin will introduce new fusion dishes and techniques at 8 East that he’s been keeping in “the vault” – previously tested both at his Thai restaurant and at home for family and friends.

His menu will be full of shareable dishes that radiate originality and personality, such as Coughlin’s Salt & Szechuan Pepper Chicken Wings, Cumin Lamb Lollipops, Brisket Fried Rice, and slow-roasted Crispy Pork Belly Bacon. Each will be served with signature Chinese, Szechuan, Chengdu, and Thai sauces, amongst others, offering unique flavor combinations for guests to explore.

Here’s A Glimpse into 8 East’s Menu:

Sharable Small Plates – 8 East will primarily focus on sharable plates with offerings such as the indulgent Crispy Pork Belly Bacon , slow-cooked 10 hours before it’s lightly fried and served with a side of tamarind sauce. After a successful test run at Le Thai, 8 East’s Beef Skewers and Chicken Skewers with green sauce will quickly become a guest favorite. The Tokyo Crepe will feature sauteed wild enoki, oyster and shitake mushrooms, fried tofu, cilantro chimichurri, kewpie mayo, and soy glaze; while the Pork Belly Bao will include a rich, smoked porchetta paired with pickled cabbage slaw, fresh cucumber, topped with a sweet and sour marmalade.

For more information about 8 East and additional details on Circa, visit circalasvegas.com.