Cheers to being #VegasBorn: Golden Knights announce team’s official champagne

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are keeping it homegrown with the announcement of the team’s official champagne: Beau Joie, in partnership with Las Vegas-based Toast Spirits.

Team president Kerry Bubolz expressed their excitement to partner with another Vegas Born organization, saying Toast’s passion for our city matches the Golden Knights’ own.

“We’re excited to partner with a brand who cares about this city as much as we do and to see their knight armor inspired bottles proudly displayed at The Fortress,” Bubolz said.

The partnership includes two major components: in-arena LED branding and an Own the Knight ™ feature, where the Knights will present an honoree with a bottle of Beau Joie during home games.

John Deitelbaum, owner and CEO of Toast, gave a nod to the team: “They’re a local phenomenon, and they’ve done an incredible job connecting the community and the hospitality industry.”

So, next time you toast to our boys in black and gold, pop a bottle of Beau Joie and get your celebration on!