Cheer on the Golden Knights at Las Vegas Ballpark’s first watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for the perfect spot to catch a Golden Knights game? Las Vegas Ballpark has you covered. The stadium announced its first watch party on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Gates will open at 3 p.m., an hour before the Knights hit the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4. Admission is $5, with proceeds going toward the Golden Knights Foundation. Little ones ages 2 and under get to join the fun for free!

Make sure you arrive early, as seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Be sure to bring a blanket if you plan on field seating.

So, what about food and drink? Easy. Concessions will be open throughout the park.

Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster in advance. On the day of, tickets may be purchased at the ballpark’s main office.