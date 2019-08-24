LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Marijuana consumers, you’re going to want to check your pot products. According to the Nevada Department of Taxation, some marijuana failed yeast and mold tests.

The Department of Taxation posted the following notice on its website:

“The Nevada Department of Taxation is hereby issuing a health and safety notice advising consumers and patients to avoid consuming marijuana, which is the subject of this notice. The affected marijuana, listed below, failed secondary total yeast and mold testing conducted by an independent testing laboratory. The results indicated total yeast and mold on the affected marijuana existed at levels of 11,193; 41,661; 36,082; and 39,971 CFU/g. The amount permitted under NAC 453D.780 is <10,000 CFU/g. Additional samples of the affected marijuana are being sent for confirmation testing at a laboratory operated by the State of Nevada Department of Agriculture. While the results are pending, the Department is advising consumers who have purchased the affected marijuana to avoid consuming the products until the results of the confirmation testing are received by the Department.”

It is believed the affected marijuana was sold in the form of flower and pre-rolls between 7/11/19 and 8/19/19 by the following Retail Stores/Medical Dispensaries:

Acres Medical, LLC (license # 11058209030610809158)

The Apothecary Shoppe – D. H. Flamingo, Inc (license # 01359449685112111637)

Blackjack Collective – Naturex II, LLC (license # 50748233769645953480)

The affected marijuana was cultivated and harvested between 5/28/19 and 7/10/19 by:

D. H. Aldebaran Inc. (license # 04584977759671021505)

Las Vegas Natural Caregivers, LLC (license # 82798431024231095044)

The Department of Taxation says consumption of the affected marijuana should particularly be avoided by individuals with suppressed immune systems or who are susceptible to the presence of yeast or mold.