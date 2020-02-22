CHECK YOUR POT: More batches of marijuana fail testing for mold, bacteria and yeast

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Taxation issued a public health and safety advisory for batches of marijuana tested by CANNEX Nevada LLC that failed secondary microbial testing. This advisory is a follow-up to an ongoing investigation of the independent testing company that began in December 2019.

Four batches failed the testing about two months ago. The current advisory lists 20 products. The department is asking consumers and patients to avoid the following:

Jack Herer: Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing Cactus OG: Failed Aspergillus testing

Failed Aspergillus testing White OG B Blend: Failed Aspergillus testing

Failed Aspergillus testing Wookie: Failed Aspergillus testing

Failed Aspergillus testing Fruitcake: Failed total yeast and mold testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing 13 Gorillas: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing Blue Zkittlez: Failed Aspergillus testing

Failed Aspergillus testing CherryOG-F3: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing, Aspergillus testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing, Aspergillus testing Last OG: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing King Kong Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing and total Enterobacteriaceae testing White OG: Failed total yeast and mold testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing Lavender Jones: Failed total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing Zombie Kush: Failed total yeast and mold testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing Gelato Glue: Failed total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing Monster Cookies: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing, Aspergillus testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing, Aspergillus testing TK Stardawg Haze: Failed Aspergillus testing

Failed Aspergillus testing Vegas Golden Kush: Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing Code Orange: Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, Aspergillus testing Purple Goats: Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing

Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing Purple Goats (different lot): Failed total yeast and mold testing, total coliforms testing, total Enterobacteriaceae testing

The department believes at least 30 retail stores and medical dispensaries sold the affected marijuana in the form of flower and pre-rolls between Oct. 25, 2019 and Jan. 16, 2020. For the full list, refer to the PDF below.

Consumers should be aware when checking their substances that all marijuana and marijuana products properly sold by licensed vendors should have a product label on the packaging. In most cases, you can locate the batch and lot number near the top below the facility information.

There are currently no reported illnesses related to these affected batches, according to the department. It also says individuals with suppressed immune systems should particularly avoid consumption of the affected marijuana.