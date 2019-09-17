CHECK YOUR POT: Consumers warned not to use moldy batches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) — Four batches of marijuana sold by Nevada retailers between July 10 and August 28 shouldn’t be consumed, the Nevada Department of Taxation said in a Monday news release.

Consumption of the affected marijuana should particularly be avoided by individuals with suppressed immune systems, the news release said.

The marijuana, sold at retail locations in Las Vegas, failed testing for yeast and mold threshholds.

The names of the products affected are:

Gelato #41 (Batch #G41-07102019, Lot#01)

Northern Lights Blue Flower (Batch #NLB-06052019, Lot#01)

Funky Malawi (Batch #FM-07102019, Lot#02)

BWID flower (Batch #BWID052819, Lot#01)

There have been no reports of illness associated with the listed batches, but “health impacts from yeast and mold may exist,” according to the news release.

The products were believed to have been sold in the form of flower and pre-rolls by Acres Medical, LLC, D.H. Flamingo, Inc., Naturex II, LLC, and Desert Aire Wellness, LLC.

The affected marijuana was cultivated to Las Vegas producers, D. H. Aldebaran Inc. and Las Vegas Natural Caregivers, LLC, and harvested between July 10 and August 28.