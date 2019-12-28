Check Your Marijuana: Las Vegas testing facility closed immediately; batches failed secondary microbial testing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Taxation issued a public health and safety advisory after it announced the immediate closure of CANNEX Nevada LLC in Las Vegas on Dec. 27. The independent marijuana testing facility is subject to a pending review of its lab practices.

Four batches of marijuana failed secondary microbial testing conducted by CANNEX. The department is asking consumers and patients to avoid the affected product, which includes:

Island OG #3

Lemon Meringue

THC Bomb

Zombie Kush

The department believes the following retail stores and medical dispensaries sold the affected marijuana in the form of flower and pre-rolls:

Nevada Wellness Center dba (doing business as) Nevada Wellness Center

Nevada Holistic Medicine LLC dba MMJ America

Deep Roots Medical LLC dba Deep Roots Harvest

Paradise Wellness Center dba Las Vegas Releaf

GTI Nevada LLC dba Rise

Cheyenne Medical LLC dba Thrive Cannabis Marketplace

Consumers should be aware when checking their substances that all marijuana and marijuana products properly sold by licensed vendors should have a product label on the packaging. In most cases, you can locate the batch and lot number near the top below the facility information.

There are currently no reported illnesses related to these affected batches, according to the department. It also says individuals with suppressed immune systems should particularly avoid consumption of the affected marijuana.