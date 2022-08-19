LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was another night with dramatic lightning for the Las Vegas valley on Thursday. As thunderstorms rolled through, they sparked lightning on the east side of the valley.

Local residents have had numerous lightning shows in recent weeks as monsoon storms drench the valley. It has been one of the wettest monsoon seasons in years. The wettest monsoon season for Las Vegas was in 1984 when the valley received more than four inches of rain.

There is still a chance of some thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, and on Saturday, especially in higher terrain near Mt. Charleston and Red Rock Canyon, according to the National Weather Service.

For the latest weather, you can download the 8NewsNow app in the Apple Store or on Google Play.