Cheap Trick performing free show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is making a stop on Fremont Street. Cheap Trick will be playing Saturday, August 24 as part of the Downtown Rocks concert series.

It’s happening under the Viva Vision Canopy at 9 pm. Cheap Trick will be performing some of their most popular hits including “Surrender,” “Dream Police” and “I Want You to Want Me.”

The Downtown Rocks concert series will continue later this month, with The Wallflowers making an appearance on the 3rd Street Stage on August 30.