Cheap Trick announces residency at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second residency for the rock band Cheap Trick was announced on Wednesday, Jan 3, and will hit The STRAT resort in early 2022.

Ticket sales started on Monday, Jan. 3 for the upcoming shows set to take place at The STRAT Theater stage.

The band kicks off its first shows at the end of February and will run through to the beginning of March.

(Courtesy: Cheap Trick)

Each show will pay tribute to monumental performances by Cheap Trick, including Live at Budokan, the band’s legendary live album recorded in Tokyo.

Cheap Trick show dates —

Friday, Feb. 25

Saturday, Feb. 26

Friday, March 4

Saturday, March 5

Showtimes will be 9 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets will be priced starting at $75 and will be available to members of Trick International, Cheap Trick’s fan club, at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, Jan. 3 and to members of True Rewards, The STRAT’s free rewards program, at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Tickets will be released to the general public at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, Jan. 6, and available for purchase by clicking HERE.