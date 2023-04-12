LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The jury trial for accused sexual predator Nathan Chasing Horse is on hold. His jury trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1, but prosecutors and the defense agreed to delay the date while Chasing Horse’s defense attorney continues to attempt to get all of the charges against him dropped.

Clark County Public Defender Kristy Holston said she will ask the Nevada Supreme Court to dismiss the case. She previously made the argument in Clark County District Court but Judge Carli Kierny only dropped the drug trafficking charge. The 18 other counts remain.

Prosecutors accuse Chasing Horse of portraying himself as a medicine man to gain the trust of young indigenous women. He is facing charges of sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault, kidnapping, child abuse, and open and gross lewdness.

Chasing Horse was arrested on Jan. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. He is currently being held on $300,000 bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces federal charges and warrants in Canada and Montana.

His next court date is set for May 10.