LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a packed courtroom for Nathan Chasing Horse’s Wednesday morning arraignment on numerous sexual assault charges in Clark County District Court.

He was indicted last week by a grand jury on 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under 16, six counts of sexual assault, and one count of open and gross lewdness, and one count of first-degree kidnapping of a minor and trafficking a controlled substance.

Nathan Chasing Horse enters “not guilty” plea on numerous sex charges on March 1, 2023. (Credit: KLAS)

Nathan Chasing Horse enters “not guilty” plea on numerous sex charges on March 1, 2023. (Credit: KLAS)

There were about two dozen of Chasing horse’s supporters in the courtroom when he waived the reading of the charges filed against him and entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege Chasing Horse committed crimes across the United States and in Canada and used his spiritual influence to gain the trust of indigenous families and their young girls.

Chasing Horse also invoked his right to a speedy trial. He is scheduled to go to trial in April.