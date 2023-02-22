LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A grand jury in Las Vegas has indicted former actor Nathan Chasing Horse on 19 charges of sexual assault, most of the charges involving victims under 16. The indictment was announced in court Wednesday morning.

The former “Dances with Wolves” actor who was arrested on Jan. 31 at his home in North Las Vegas home was indicted Tuesday on 10 counts of sexual assault with a minor under 16, six counts of sexual assault, open and gross lewdness, kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking a controlled substance. Prosecutors believe the crimes were committed between 2014 and 2020.

Court documents allege Chasing Horse, 46, portrayed himself as a “medicine man” to gain the trust of indigenous families and children, using that trust to groom young girls in the community before raping, physically abusing, and trafficking them.

Chasing Horse is also facing federal charges, and there are warrants for his arrest in Montana and Canada.

During a recent court appearance, Chasing Horse’s bail was set at $300,000 but he remains in Clark County Detention Center. His next court date is March 1.

8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy had the only camera in the Clark County District courtroom and will have more at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.