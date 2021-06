High-speed pursuit ends in wreck, deputies say

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A driver wrecked a car after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase through Nye County.

The crash happened on Route 160 on Friday morning.

Deputies were responding to a burglary when the car they suspect to be involved drove off. The chase reached speeds of 130 miles per hour, deputies said.

Photos provided by the sheriff’s office showed a car far off the road and a woman being taken into custody.

In all, two people were in custody, deputies said.