Charter school’s fate to be decided Friday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A charter school in Nevada may officially close this year.

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority Staff recommended denying Nevada Connections Academy a renewal application for the middle and high school. This follows the charter deciding to shutter its elementary grades at the end of this school year following a low accountability rating.

That’s something that we be terrible news for Jennifer. She asked 8 News Now only use her first name for privacy purposes.

She’s a mother to seven kids, six of whom are currently enrolled at Nevada Connections Academy — an online charter school serving more than 3,000 students in the state.

“We’re a military family and we move a lot and so picking up and leaving a classroom every few years is really tough for kids,” Jennifer told 8 News Now.

“It’s just something that really fits our family well,” added Jennifer’s 13-year-old daughter Camdyn.

But it may not be an option in the upcoming school year. The school once again will fight to stay open after the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority Staff recommended closing it.

“This is something that has been ongoing for the last couple of year actually,” said Christine Dzarnoski — Elementary School Assistant Principal with Nevada Connections.

The initial problem focused on graduation rates three years ago. The school showed improvement in that area, but a new issue came up.

“They did not see growth within the star rating,” Dzamoski said. “So, the criteria have now changed. Instead of focusing on graduation rate, they’re focusing on the star rating.”

The middle school is a two-star and the high school remains a one-star under the state’s five-star accountability system. Despite the score, Jennifer notices significant academic improvement with her children.

“We’re learning.”

Jennifer is considering other options in case the school closes. That includes returning to homeschooling.

The Nevada State Public Charter School Board will consider NCA’s fate Friday afternoon at 12:30. Parents, students and staff of the school plan to attend the meeting and plead their case to keep the school open.