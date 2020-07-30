Charter schools across valley release plan for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you have a student who attends a charter school in the Las Vegas valley, you are probably getting them prepped for the new school year, as information on how classes will be conducted was just released.

While some will start the year virtually, others will split time between being on campus and distance learning.

Adriana Arevalo is a teacher at SLAM Academy in Henderson. It is one of several charter schools preparing to welcome students back to campus.

“As a school we are ready,“ said Arevalo. “We have to make sure that all our students at home or in the classroom are going to have all the resources and materials that they will need in order to learn.”

Twenty-two free charter schools will also be using a hybrid model. Students will be able to attend two days a week in-class on campus and have two days remote-live instruction.

Somerset academy campuses will have “classrooms of the future” — that means students will be participating in a classroom but virtually. This allows for an in-class experience from home. Parents at any charter can choose that option as well.

Campuses will also be deep cleaned regularly.

SLAM Academy principal Dan Triana says they have made adjustments.

“I think our community is excited to have the option to go full distance education or to come in at 50% capacity in the building,” said Triana. “Kids in every classroom will be six feet apart, we normally have a seven period day and we have shortened it to a four period day.”

If a COVID-19 case pops up, he says they have a protocol.

“We will contact the health department, case by case we will get guidance from them on how to handle it,” Triana said.

Children with IEP’s will have special accommodations reviewed case-by-case.

Each school will work to keep siblings on the same in-person schedule and if a student doesn’t have the technology, they will be provided with it.

Charter schools around the valley still do have openings. If you are interested, you can find more information at the links below: