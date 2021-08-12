UPDATE: Second student tests positive at charter school, 50 students now in quarantine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned that 50 students at Coral Academy of Science’s Windmill campus are now under a COVID-19 quarantine because of possible exposure. The school was alerted Thursday morning to a second child testing positive.

Parents received an email notification from the school Wednesday that the first student tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, the message told parents “all unvaccinated students in the class, along with any affected unvaccinated staff members, have begun to quarantine.” At that time, it was determined 24 students who may have had exposure would be quarantined. After learning of the second case Thursday, another 26 students were added to the quarantine list.

So far, no staff has been included in the quarantine.

Ercan Aydogdu, executive director and CEO of the academy confirmed released this statement after the first case was announced.

“I speak for all of us here at CASLV in wishing this student nothing but a speedy recovery back to full health. Due to this positive case, as a precaution, 24 students have begun to quarantine with contact tracing and sanitation efforts ongoing under the guidance of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).”

The state-chartered school serves fifth through seventh graders so most of the students would not be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination.

The school said it’s requiring the wearing of masks, enforcing social distancing at all times, as well as cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and restrooms daily.