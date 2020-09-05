Charter school hosts first digital assembly for students focused on community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new charter school is not letting distance stop them from supporting their students’ emotional wellbeing. The first digital-assembly at Explore Academy focused around community.

Cassandra Bouakka is a teacher at the newly opened Explore Academy.

“You’ve heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child, well it takes a community to educate one,” Bouakka said.

The charter school is going to great lengths to ensure their students are not only succeeding academically, but emotionally.

“Part of student choice, because the school is for students, is to make sure that their mind is taken care of,” Bouakka said.

This survey titled “Social/Emotional Check-In” is sent out to students, parents and staff every two weeks. It asks questions surrounding how students are handling the workload, if they feel connected to the school and if there are concerns about how a student is feeling.

Nancy Rosales is a member of the explore academy PTO, her son is currently in 8th grade.

“I like it because they keep in touch with us, they keep in contact,” said Rosales. “For this school to make a huge impression and a positive out of all of this, it makes not only a parents life easier but a child’s life easier.”

On Friday, her son and dozens of other students took part in the school’s first digital assembly. They were able to talk about their virtual clubs, plan out a school-wide movie night and highlight some students who have gone above and beyond for their classmates.

Rosales says while distance learning can be a challenge, kids will come out stronger from it.

“It’s definitely a learning experience for today’s children and if they can get through this, they can get through anything,” Rosales said.

Explore Academy plans to continue sending out surveys even when back in the classroom.

The school has more than 150 students from sixth to ninth grade. They plan to expand and are continuing enrollment.