Charter renewal denied for Nevada Connections Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The decision came down from the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority Friday afternoon. Nevada Connections Academy — an online charter school — was not granted a charter renewal for the 2020-2021 school year.

The decision comes after the charter decided to shutter its elementary grades at the end of this school year following a low accountability rating. Now, unless the NCA finds legal grounds to stay open, the middle and high schools will follow suit an close at the end of the school year.

In a statement, the NCA vowed to fight to stay open. The academy also stated, “…we believe Nevada Connections Academy has met all of the renewal criteria outlined in state statute and has met or made substantial progress towards performance standards in the school’s charter contract.“

The Nevada State Public Charter School Authority Staff had previously recommended closing the charter.

“This is something that has been ongoing for the last couple of year actually,” said Christine Dzarnoski — Elementary School Assistant Principal with Nevada Connections.

The initial problem focused on graduation rates three years ago. The school showed improvement in that area, but a new issue came up.

“They did not see growth within the star rating,” Dzamoski said. “So, the criteria have now changed. Instead of focusing on graduation rate, they’re focusing on the star rating.”

The middle school is a two-star and the high school remains a one-star under the state’s five-star accountability system.