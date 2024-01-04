LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Wedding Queen of the West” has died, according to a statement from A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Charolette Richards, the woman behind perhaps the most famous wedding chapel in Las Vegas, died Dec. 13, according to a spokesperson for the chapel. She was 89 years old.

Richards sold the chapel in late 2022 after decades of building recognition as the site of numerous celebrity weddings. A sign at the chapel boasts that Joan Collins was married there. Michael Jordan, too.

A statement from the chapel said Richards transformed the Las Vegas wedding industry. “Focused on love, she wanted couples to be able to enjoy an affordable wedding in a beautiful location and as simple as easy as possible. This ethos led to Little White Wedding Chapel becoming the most famous wedding chapel in the world.”

In addition to devotion to her customers, Richards was an innovator.

“She was the first to create the drive-thru wedding after a couple visiting the chapel couldn’t fit their wheelchair through the doors, so she married them just outside and thus conceived the drive-thru wedding chapel,” a chapel spokesperson said.

Charolette Richards, owner of A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nev., is shown in this 2022 photo. (KLAS)

Celebrity couples married at her chapel include Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Sarah Michelle Geller and Freddie Prinze Jr., Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

In an interview with The Herald in Scotland, Richards said she was the wedding coordinator when Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu took their vows at the Aladdin Hotel in 1967. “I got the judge, the flowers, his cake, everything,” she said.

She is credited with decorating the room when Frank Sinatra married Mia Farrow in 1966.

She is estimated to have married a million couples in a career that extended beyond the chapel, which is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Charleston Boulevard.

“There are people that come from all over the world to come here just to see this place,” Richards told 8 News Now in 2022. “And memories that will never end if you love each other.”

In another interview about road construction blocking chapel entrances before Valentine’s Day in 2022, she said, “I’m prepared. Honey, I’ve been doing this for — how long? — 68 years,” Richards said.

The chapel won’t release details until next week, but it is making plans to honor Richards.

Brian Mills, president of the Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, released this statement on Thursday: