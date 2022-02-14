Charleston-Fremont intersection closing for 3 days during drain project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ongoing $51.5 million storm drain project will close the intersection of Charleston Boulevard at Fremont Street for several days, starting Thursday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

Detours will route traffic around the closure until it wraps up Sunday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.:

Northbound Fremont will be detoured to North Mojave Road.

Southbound Fremont will be detoured to Eastern Avenue.

Eastbound Charleston will be detoured to southbound Eastern, then eastbound Oakey Boulevard.

Westbound Charleston will be detoured to North Mojave Road.

Business access will be open during the project, but sidewalks near the intersection will be closed.

For a complete map, click here. (City of Las Vegas)

Roadwork for the storm drain project began last October and is expected to last another two years. The project includes storm drain installation on Fremont from Atlantic Avenue and proceeding west up Charleston Boulevard from Fremont to Maryland Parkway. Additional work will be performed in Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and in 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue.

More than 10,000 feet of reinforced-concrete box, varying in size from 6 feet by 5 feet to 24 feet by 6 feet, will be installed. Additional storm drain, water supply and sewer improvements will be made through the corridor, as well as on adjacent streets.

Once storm drain installations get under way at Charleston/Fremont, lane restrictions will be in place 24 hours each day as the work progresses westward.

Las Vegas Paving is the contractor and the city of Las Vegas Department of Public Works is managing the project. The project is funded by the Clark County Regional Flood Control District and the Las Vegas Valley Water District. Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.