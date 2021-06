LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All lanes on Charleston Boulevard have reopened at Maryland Parkway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning that resulted in a two-hour closure.

#FASTALERT 6:03 AM, Jun 29 2021

Crash Maryland Parkway SB At Charleston Blvd

Intersection partially blocked

Expect delays — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) June 29, 2021

Motorists were are advised to find an alternate route while police investigated the crash.