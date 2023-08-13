LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Charleston Boulevard connects to many parts of the Las Vegas valley. According to commissioner Justin Jones, 230,000 residents live within a mile of Charleston Boulevard.

Like many roadways, there is always room for improvement, which is why the Department of Transportation (DOT) stepped in.

“As you all know, transportation is the largest household expenditure not only here but something we are seeing across the country,” Christopher Coes, the Assistant Secretary of Transportation Police with the DOT said.

The DOT has already given grant funding to 37,000 infrastructure projects around the country.

“We are really excited to see the Charleston Boulevard. High-capacity transformation grant is one of those projects,” Coes said.

The 16.9-mile road will get $5.86 million to improve its transit line.

“This 5 million plus is going to make such a difference,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

“Equity and transportation are key. We do not want to divide communities, we want to provide equal access for all parts of the community. We don’t want to leave underserved communities behind,” Congresswoman Dina Titus said.

The money will help with planning, alternative analysis, preliminary engineering, and environmental clearance phases.