LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-mile high-capacity transit line along Charleston Boulevard to connect east and west Las Vegas could revolutionize one of the city’s busiest streets, and funding is on the way to study project.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) has secured nearly $6 million in funding to study alternatives and begin preliminary design work, U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) announced on Friday.

The endpoints of the transit line would be Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin and Nellis Boulevard in east Las Vegas. The study would also include the redesign of Charleston Boulevard, transforming the busy roadway into a “complete streets” corridor to better accommodate traffic besides just cars.

“With our city’s fast-growing population, this is exactly the kind of investment that Southern Nevada needs,” Lee said. “Anyone who has tried to get across town knows that they are spending too much time in traffic and not enough time being where they need to go. This grant is an important step towards connecting east and west Las Vegas with an innovative, high-capacity transit line that will keep our city moving quickly and safely.”

The effort is formally called the “Charleston Boulevard High-Capacity Transit Planning” project. Federal funding of $5,861,631 will pay for planning alternatives analysis, preliminary design engineering, and environmental analysis, according to a Friday news release.

Charleston is an important route, with the Medical District and the Arts District on either side of Interstate 15. The College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston campus is also a high-traffic area.

It’s a street that has shown its age, and a massive reconstruction project between Maryland Parkway and Eastern Avenue has torn up the roadway since late 2021. That project is set to conclude in October, but more storm drain work is scheduled through the Medical District, from Martin Luther King Boulevard to Rancho Drive, over the next 18 months.

Details of the alternatives were not released. In recent months the Las Vegas Loop has expanded its plans for routes along the Strip, and the Medical District has long been part of the plan.

Studies of Maryland Parkway transit resulted in a focus on bus transit.

Complete streets projects have redesigned pedestrian crossings and expanded access for bicycles.

Light rail has yet to be incorporated into the valley’s transit system, and the Las Vegas Monorail has been purchased by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, with its future uncertain.