LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An intersection on Charleston Boulevard will be restricted for 13 hours on Aug. 10 due to a road project.

Burnham Avenue from Charleston Boulevard south to Ballard Drive with be closed to through traffic Thursday, Aug. 10, from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of the ongoing Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project.

East- and westbound traffic on Charleston Boulevard will not be affected by the closure, but the area will have reduced lanes. Northbound traffic on Burnham Avenue will be detoured to Ballard Drive to Crestwood Avenue, giving access to Charleston Boulevard.

The Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project includes storm drain installation on Fremont from Atlantic Avenue and proceeding to Charleston Boulevard from Fremont to Maryland Parkway. Additional work will be done in Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and in 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue. Alternate east/west routes during the construction include Sahara Avenue and Stewart.

The project began in October 2021 and is expected to be done by January 2024.

Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.